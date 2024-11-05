Wind of change blowing in J’khand this time: Marandi

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi believes that the people of the state are fully prepared for a change and will vote for the BJP this time. He tells Mukesh Ranjan that the state needs a double-engine government.
Excerpts:
Is BJP hopeful of Odisha repeat in neighbouring Jharkhand?
Hemant Soren not only cheated people, but also looted them. So, people want to have a sigh of relief from him. On other hand, the Modi-led government has been running welfare schemes for the poor. Therefore, the people believe that a double-engine government — both the Centre as well as in the state — will further bring development in Jharkhand. I am sure that the people are fully prepared for a change and will vote for the BJP.
There’re reports that NDA partner AJSU is not too happy with seat-sharing?
No. Nothing like that. BJP is a huge party where may people want to contest, and if someone does not get ticket, he/she feels disappointed. We are talking to everyone in and outside the party. If any party wants development of Jharkhand, it is the BJP, led by PM Narendra Modi.
You haven’t projected chief ministerial face?
We are going to polls to save Jharkhand and bring things back on track. Some times, the BJP projects its leader, and at times goes with collective leadership. Once the elections are over, all the legislators sit together and decide the CM.
Do you think the JMM will get sympathy vote after Hemant Soren’s arrest?
It has become an old chapter. As soon as he came out of jail, he removed Champai Soren from the post of CM. What was the need to remove Champai since there were no corruption charges against him? People know that Hemant is doing politics only for himself and that he can’t tolerate anyone in power outside his family.
How important is the issue of Bangladeshi infiltration in Santhal Pargana?
Tribal population, which was 36% in 1951 has come down to 26%, and in Santhal Pargana it is now down to 28% from 44%. Population of Sanatani Hindus has decreased, while the population of Muslims has increased significantly. Everyone knows that the Muslim population went up due to infiltration from Bangladesh.