Wind of change blowing in J’khand this time: Marandi

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi believes that the people of the state are fully prepared for a change and will vote for the BJP this time. He tells Mukesh Ranjan that the state needs a double-engine government.

Excerpts:

Is BJP hopeful of Odisha repeat in neighbouring Jharkhand?

Hemant Soren not only cheated people, but also looted them. So, people want to have a sigh of relief from him. On other hand, the Modi-led government has been running welfare schemes for the poor. Therefore, the people believe that a double-engine government — both the Centre as well as in the state — will further bring development in Jharkhand. I am sure that the people are fully prepared for a change and will vote for the BJP.