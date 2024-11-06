11 dead as overloaded autorickshaw collides with speeding truck in UP

LUCKNOW: In a major road mishap in Hardoi district, central Uttar Pradesh, 11 people, including six women and three children, lost their lives when an overloaded autorickshaw collided with a speeding truck on Wednesday.
The tragic incident occurred near Roshanpur village on the Bilgram-Madhoganj road at around 12.30 pm.
According to police sources, the autorickshaw, carrying about 15 passengers, swerved sharply to avoid hitting a motorcyclist. As the driver made the sudden turn, the vehicle toppled over and was struck by an oncoming truck from the opposite direction.
The impact was so severe that the autorickshaw's roof was completely wrecked, and the occupants were thrown out onto the road.
Seven people, including five women and a child, died instantly. Four others succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the government hospital. Hardoi Superintendent of Police (SP) Neeraj Jadaun described the collision as massive, explaining that the autorickshaw flipped before being hit by the truck.
"The incident took place near Roshanpur village at about 12.30 pm," said SP Jadaun. "The impact was so massive that the roof of the autorickshaw was completely wrecked, and the occupants were thrown out on the road."
The four surviving passengers were admitted to the district hospital with grave injuries. Senior police officers confirmed that efforts were being made to identify the remaining five victims. Six of the deceased were identified as Madhuri Devi (40), Sunita Devi (35), Sunita’s daughter Aashi (8), Neelam Devi (60), Radha Devi (40), and Satyam Kushwaha (28).
Taking cognisance of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences and instructed officials to ensure a swift rescue operation and provide the best possible medical care to the injured.