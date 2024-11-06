11 dead as overloaded autorickshaw collides with speeding truck in UP

LUCKNOW: In a major road mishap in Hardoi district, central Uttar Pradesh, 11 people, including six women and three children, lost their lives when an overloaded autorickshaw collided with a speeding truck on Wednesday.

The tragic incident occurred near Roshanpur village on the Bilgram-Madhoganj road at around 12.30 pm.

According to police sources, the autorickshaw, carrying about 15 passengers, swerved sharply to avoid hitting a motorcyclist. As the driver made the sudden turn, the vehicle toppled over and was struck by an oncoming truck from the opposite direction.

The impact was so severe that the autorickshaw's roof was completely wrecked, and the occupants were thrown out onto the road.

Seven people, including five women and a child, died instantly. Four others succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the government hospital. Hardoi Superintendent of Police (SP) Neeraj Jadaun described the collision as massive, explaining that the autorickshaw flipped before being hit by the truck.