BJP ally Sadhabhau Koth stirs controversy with objectionable remarks against Sharad Pawar

BJP ally and MLC Sadhabhau Koth has stirred controversy after making objectionable remarks about former Union Minister Sharad Pawar. In a speech, Koth questioned whether Pawar wanted to transform Maharashtra to resemble his face.
Koth's comments came during a public address where he criticised Pawar for allegedly amassing wealth through bank and sugar factory acquisitions. "I want to ask him whether he wants to make Maharashtra like his face," Koth said, mocking Pawar’s appearance, which had been affected by mouth cancer treatment.
The incident took place in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was on stage during Koth's remarks.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (SP) leaders were quick to condemn Koth's statement. Former NCP minister Jitendra Awhad expressed outrage, stating that BJP and its allies had crossed a line with their harsh language.
"BJP and its allies are using bad language against Sharad Pawar, and that is not the culture of Maharashtra. People of Maharashtra will teach a lesson to BJP through the ballot box for such an objectionable statement against Sharad Pawar. This body-shaming of an 84-year-old person is not acceptable. There are many issues that can be highlighted in an election, but BJP and its allies are deliberately choosing bad language that not even an enemy would use," Awhad said.
Awhad also pointed to past instances, including a remark by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had referred to Sharad Pawar as a "wandering soul" during the Lok Sabha elections. "The people of Maharashtra gave him back through the ballot box. The same will happen in state polls. The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate the insult and inhuman language against Sharad Pawar," Awhad added.
BJP's other ally, NCP leader Ajit Pawar, also condemned Koth's remarks, asserting that such language would not be tolerated. "We condemn this language and ask leaders to use proper and parliamentary language in campaigns," Ajit Pawar said.