BJP ally Sadhabhau Koth stirs controversy with objectionable remarks against Sharad Pawar

BJP ally and MLC Sadhabhau Koth has stirred controversy after making objectionable remarks about former Union Minister Sharad Pawar. In a speech, Koth questioned whether Pawar wanted to transform Maharashtra to resemble his face.

Koth's comments came during a public address where he criticised Pawar for allegedly amassing wealth through bank and sugar factory acquisitions. "I want to ask him whether he wants to make Maharashtra like his face," Koth said, mocking Pawar’s appearance, which had been affected by mouth cancer treatment.

The incident took place in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was on stage during Koth's remarks.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (SP) leaders were quick to condemn Koth's statement. Former NCP minister Jitendra Awhad expressed outrage, stating that BJP and its allies had crossed a line with their harsh language.