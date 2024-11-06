BJP, PM Modi 'trying to destroy' Constitutional values: Priyanka Gandhi

WAYANAD (Kerala): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the UDF candidate in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, on Wednesday alleged that BJP and its leader Narendra Modi were "trying to destroy" the Constitutional values of equality, justice, and secularism.

Continuing her criticism of the saffron party, Priyanka claimed that the last decade has seen allegedly "divisive politics" by the BJP, which has sought to distract people from real issues to retain power.

Addressing a meeting in Cherukode in the Wandoor assembly constituency in Malappuram district, she said that when such politics gain ground in a country, the problems people face in their daily lives go unaddressed.

Later, at meetings in Thuvoor and Kalikavu Town, also in Wandoor constituency, Priyanka alleged that Modi was a leader who disregards the people who elected him and instead uses them to stay in power.

"He is the kind of leader who spreads mistrust and fear among communities and the public to divide people as long as it keeps him in power. He ignores the people's needs. His sole aim is to remain in power by any means," she contended.

Priyanka further criticised Modi for allegedly selling public sector undertakings (PSUs) to his "businessmen friends" and for writing off Rs 16 lakh crore in loans for large businesses, while offering little support to farmers and small to medium enterprises.

She described small and medium businesses as the "backbone of the country's economy," providing significant employment, but they "need support, just like the farmers".

On the fourth day of her five-day campaign in Wayanad, Priyanka claimed that the current political approach has led to rising unemployment and increased prices of essential commodities over the past decade.

She also condemned tactics that spread fear and mistrust among communities and said they should have no place in Indian politics.