Canadian govt must ensure exemplary action against extremists: Mann

NEW DELHI: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday condemned the incidents of violence in Canada and urged the Union government to take up the matter with the Canadian government.

Mann said Canada is the second home of millions of Punjabis who have settled there and carved a niche for themselves. He said the ties with Canada must remain cordial as Punjabis have gone there and were breadwinners of their families. “It is unfortunate that politics of divisiveness and hatred has spread its tentacles in Canada,” he said.

The CM said it is unbelievable that politics of religion and hatred was being allowed by countries like Canada, adding that the Canadian government must ensure exemplary action against the perpetrators of crime so that it acted as a deterrent for others.