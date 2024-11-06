Canadian govt must ensure exemplary action against extremists: Mann

NEW DELHI: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday condemned the incidents of violence in Canada and urged the Union government to take up the matter with the Canadian government.
Mann said Canada is the second home of millions of Punjabis who have settled there and carved a niche for themselves. He said the ties with Canada must remain cordial as Punjabis have gone there and were breadwinners of their families. “It is unfortunate that politics of divisiveness and hatred has spread its tentacles in Canada,” he said.
The CM said it is unbelievable that politics of religion and hatred was being allowed by countries like Canada, adding that the Canadian government must ensure exemplary action against the perpetrators of crime so that it acted as a deterrent for others.
With their rare qualities of hard work and resilience, Punjabis have carved a niche for themselves in the entire world, said Mann. India has said it remains “deeply concerned” about the safety and security of its nationals in Canada.
India-Canada ties remain deeply troubled over the North American country’s alleged support to Khalistani separatists and its accusation of India’s involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen who has been designated a terrorist by India.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) working president Balwinder Singh Bhundar also condemned the violence at Brampton temple in Canada and appealed to people of Indian origin to defeat conspiracies to divide them on communal lines.
Bhundar called upon the Canadian government to ensure all places of religious worship were secure from such acts of violence.
In a statement, Bhundar said, “Attempts are afoot to divide Sikhs and Hindus in Canada on communal lines. This is against the teachings of our Guru Sahiban who have preached the concept of ‘sarbat da bhala’ (welfare of all).