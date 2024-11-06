Clean Energy sector registers uneven growth mostly concentrated in few countries, says report
NEW DELHI: The third edition of the World Solar Report series underlined the concern of a centralized supply chain of solar photovoltaic panels dominated by China. It raised apprehension that any geopolitical tension or pandemic-like event would possibly derail the global solar mission to achieve the net-zero emission target set under the Paris Agreement.
The solar landscape is dominated by China. China contributes over 80% of solar panels manufactured whereas India and USA contribute 5% each. In terms of solar expansion, India takes over Japan in solar power expansion whereas China is at the top followed by the EU, the US.
The Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi released the four reports – World Investment Report, World Technology Report, and Green Hydrogen Readiness Assessment for African Countries, each highlighting a crucial area in the global shift towards sustainable energy.
The report pointed out uneven growth in the clean energy sector. It has created 16.2 million jobs so far, with solar leading the charge at 7.1 million—up 44% from 2022’s 4.9 million. And a striking 86% of these jobs are concentrated in just ten countries.
The report, first introduced in 2022, provides an overview of global progress in solar technology, key challenges, and investment trends in the sector. The latest edition emphasizes the vital role of solar energy in advancing sustainable energy solutions worldwide, offering stakeholders valuable insights into the industry's rapid evolution.
The World Solar Market Report reveals exceptional solar growth, with global capacity soaring from 1.22 GW in 2000 to 1,418.97 GW in 2023. Manufacturing is set to exceed demand, making solar more affordable. Solar jobs have surged to 7.1 million, and global capacity may reach 7,203 GW by 2030.
The latest World Investment Report highlights a global shift toward sustainable energy, with energy investments rising from $2.4 trillion in 2018 to $3.1 trillion by 2024. Solar leads renewable energy investments, accounting for 59% of the total, driven by lower costs, with APAC emerging as the top investing region.
The World Technology Report showcases advancements in solar technology, emphasising breakthroughs in efficiency, sustainability, and affordability. Highlights include record-setting 24.9% efficiency in solar PV modules, an 88% reduction in silicon usage since 2004, and a 90% drop in utility-scale solar PV costs, fostering resilient, cost-effective energy solutions.
Readiness Assessment of Green Hydrogen African Countries highlights green hydrogen's potential to decarbonise industries heavily reliant on fossil fuels, such as steel and fertilizer production. Produced via renewable-powered electrolysis, green hydrogen offers a viable alternative to coal, oil, and gas, supporting Africa’s transition to cleaner energy.