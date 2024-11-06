Clean Energy sector registers uneven growth mostly concentrated in few countries, says report

NEW DELHI: The third edition of the World Solar Report series underlined the concern of a centralized supply chain of solar photovoltaic panels dominated by China. It raised apprehension that any geopolitical tension or pandemic-like event would possibly derail the global solar mission to achieve the net-zero emission target set under the Paris Agreement.

The solar landscape is dominated by China. China contributes over 80% of solar panels manufactured whereas India and USA contribute 5% each. In terms of solar expansion, India takes over Japan in solar power expansion whereas China is at the top followed by the EU, the US.

The Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi released the four reports – World Investment Report, World Technology Report, and Green Hydrogen Readiness Assessment for African Countries, each highlighting a crucial area in the global shift towards sustainable energy.

The report pointed out uneven growth in the clean energy sector. It has created 16.2 million jobs so far, with solar leading the charge at 7.1 million—up 44% from 2022’s 4.9 million. And a striking 86% of these jobs are concentrated in just ten countries.