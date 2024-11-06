Dehradun Diary | Dhami calls for ‘simple’ state foundation day

In light of the tragic bus accident that occurred in Marchula on Monday, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that the celebrations for the state foundation day on Nov 9, will be held with simplicity. “The state will take responsibility for the care and education of Shivani, the daughter who lost her parents in the accident, so she can move forward in life and fulfill her dreams,” he added. The CM directed that an assessment be conducted to determine where additional buses are needed. Based on this evaluation, new vehicles will be procured to enhance transportation in those areas.
RS MP to represent India at 67th Commonwealth meet
Dr Naresh Bansal, a member of the Rajya Sabha from Uttrakhand, has embarked on a journey to Sydney, Australia, to lead the Indian Parliamentary delegation at the 67th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference. The conference, scheduled to take place until November 8, brings together parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth nations to discuss key issues and foster cooperation. “The annual conference of the CPA, representing 53 countries, facilitates discussions on contemporary issues related to democratic systems and parliamentary procedures,” shared Dr Bansal with this daily.
Scindia offers prayer at Siddhpeeth Chandrabani
In a gesture of devotion and commitment to the nation’s well-being, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the revered Siddhpeeth Chandrabani temple to offer prayers and seek the goddess’s blessings for India’s prosperity and happiness. Scindia is the first minister of the Modi government who has reached this Siddhpeeth. Union Minister Scindia reached Naikheri via helicopter on Tuesday morning, where Devprayag MLA Vinod Kandari and BJP workers warmly welcomed him with traditional drums and musical chants. Scindia then traversed the 1.5 km steep climb to Siddhpeeth Chandrabani.
Narendra Sethi
Our correspondent in Uttarakhand
narendrasethi@
newindianexpress.com