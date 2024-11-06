Developing safer routes for Kedarnath pilgrimage: Step towards accessibility, safety

DEHRADUN: In an effort to enhance the safety and accessibility of the Kedarnath pilgrimage, efforts are underway to develop the Toshi-Triyuginarayan-Kedarnath route as an alternative pathway.

16-member team, led by Colonel (Retd.) Ajay Kothiyal, the Chief Minister's special advisor, has conducted a ground survey of this ancient route, which dates back to the Pandava era.

During discussions, the team expressed confidence that this alternative route is completely safe from landslides and subsidence, positioning it as a potentially ideal option for future pilgrims visiting Kedarnath.

Colonel Kothiyal, speaking to this newspaper, highlighted the historical importance of the "Kedarnath-Toshi-Triyuginarayan footpath," which, according to several team members, has strong connections to the Pandavas.

Col Kothiyal revealed some fascinating findings from the recent survey. "The survey exposed stone formations, including cut stones, historically quarried in the area," he said. "Conversations with elders from Toshi and Triyuginarayan confirmed that the Pandavas sourced stones from this region for the Kedarnath temple's construction, shaping and transporting them along this very path."

Leading the survey team, Col Kothiyal stressed that the route is entirely secure and does not require a hefty budget for its development. "Had this route been developed earlier, thousands of lives would have been spared during the 2013 Kedarnath disaster," he added.

The team is set to submit a comprehensive report to the state government and Chief Minister, outlining the current status and future potential of the Kedarnath-Toshi-Triyuginarayan pedestrian route as a viable alternative.