FIR filed against Mithun Chakraborty over 'provocative' speech at BJP event

KOLKATA: An FIR has been registered against actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty over an alleged 'provocative' statement made during a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) event in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on Wednesday.
The incident took place on 27 October at a BJP membership drive programme held at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Salt Lake, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present. The Bidhannagar South police station registered the FIR based on Chakraborty’s speech, according to police sources.
A senior officer from the Bidhannagar police confirmed the development, stating, "We have started an investigation into the case."
Chakraborty, who received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award earlier this year, had asserted during his speech that the "masnad" (throne) of West Bengal would belong to the BJP after the 2026 assembly elections. He assured his audience that he would take all necessary steps to achieve this goal.
"In 2026, the masnad will be ours, and we will do everything to achieve the goal," Chakraborty declared during the programme.
The BJP state president and Union Minister, Sukanta Majumdar, criticised the FIR, calling it an instance of "vendetta politics." He argued that there was nothing inflammatory in Chakraborty’s speech. "These are nothing but attempts to intimidate him by using police as a political tool," Majumdar said.
Chakraborty also made remarks referencing TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's communal comments directed at BJP workers during the Lok Sabha elections. He urged his party's booth-level workers to stand firm and resist any intimidation directed at BJP voters in the upcoming assembly elections.
"No one should attempt to intimidate saffron party voters into abstaining from voting," Chakraborty warned, calling for strong resistance against any such efforts.