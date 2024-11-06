Foster brother allegedly rape seven-year-old niece, arrested by police within hours

AHMEDABAD: In Gujarat’s Rajkot, a shocking incident marred Diwali celebrations when a foster brother was accused of sexual assaulting his 7-year-old niece, shaming a trusted family bond.

The matter came to light when the young victim disclosed the ordeal to her mother, who immediately filed a complaint. Within hours, Rajkot University Police apprehended the suspect, Dilip Chauhan, registering charges under sections for rape and POCSO, and initiating legal action.

Rajkot ACP Radhika Bharai stated. “The accused, Dilip Chauhan, allegedly sexually exploited his sister’s daughter when she was alone, subjecting her to sexual violence on November 4.”

"The victim, while conversing with her mother, realized the gravity of the situation and filed a complaint with the university police yesterday. Recognizing the seriousness of the case, authorities swiftly initiated a manhunt. Within hours, the accused was tracked to his home, arrested, and charged under rape and POCSO Act sections, with legal proceedings now underway." said ACP Radhika Bharai.

A woman residing on University Road has filed a complaint detailing the events. According to her statement, her husband passed away two years ago, and she has since lived with their 7-year-old daughter. For the past four years, she has worked as a sweeper at the Kidney Hospital on University Road. The accused, Dilip Chauhan, worked alongside her in the same capacity, and over time, a brother-sister bond developed between them. She considered him a brother, particularly after her husband's death. The woman also mentioned that at times, she would bring her daughter to the hospital."

According to the statement, the accused and the victim’s daughter became acquainted, and a bond of uncle and niece was formed. The accused, Dilip Chauhan, even visited their home a couple of times to eat.

On November 4, when the complainant returned home, she noticed a can lying there. Upon asking her daughter about it, the girl tearfully revealed that the accused had entered the house in her absence and rape her. She also disclosed that, a few days earlier, he had forcibly rape her and threatened her not to speak about it to anyone the statement further added.