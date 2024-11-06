Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passes resolution on Art 370 restoration

As the Dy CM moved the resolution, BJP members stood from their chairs and protested against moving of resolution. They said it was not part of business of the day.

Amid the continued protest by BJP members, Speaker Abdur Rahim Rather asked one of the BJP leader to speak on the issue. However, the BJP members continued their protest and sloganeering.

Amidst the protest, Speaker said, "If you don't want to speak, I will put it to vote".

As the protest from BJP members continued, the Speaker put the resolution to vote.

The resolution was passed in the House amid protest and sloganeering by BJP.

After passing of the resolution, Speaker adjourned the house for 15 minutes.

On August 15, 2019 Centre scrapped Articles 370 and 35A and downgraded and bifurcated erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories.