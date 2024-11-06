Jharkhand: 30 BJP rebel leaders expelled

RANCHI: Amid damage control measures taken by the BJP to prevent migration of its leaders in Jharkhand, the party on Tuesday expelled 30 rebel leaders for going against the party line and filing their nominations against the officially nominated candidates in the Assembly polls.
Acting on the direction of state BJP chief Babulal Marandi, party general secretary and MP Pradeep Verma expelled the rebel leaders from the party for six years.
More than 35 candidates declared by the BJP in Jharkhand are turncoats, leading to disappointment among the cadres. “Their credibility is being doubted within the party, forcing many of them to exit the party and join JMM or Congress,” said a party leader.
Looking at the seriousness of the matter, BJP’s general secretary BL Santosh was sent to Ranchi for crisis management. He directed party officials to engage with disgruntled leaders to reconnect with as many members as possible and foster a positive atmosphere. Santosh also emphasised preventing further resignations after the announcement of candidates. Senior leaders such as Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the disgruntled leaders.
looking for tribal edge
The ruling INDIA alliance has announced 7 guarantees calling them ‘one vote, seven guarantees.’ It has promised a separate Backward Class welfare ministry for the community. The alliance looks to woo tribals with Khatian-based domicile policy
turncoats in the fray
