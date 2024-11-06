Jharkhand: 30 BJP rebel leaders expelled

RANCHI: Amid damage control measures taken by the BJP to prevent migration of its leaders in Jharkhand, the party on Tuesday expelled 30 rebel leaders for going against the party line and filing their nominations against the officially nominated candidates in the Assembly polls.

Acting on the direction of state BJP chief Babulal Marandi, party general secretary and MP Pradeep Verma expelled the rebel leaders from the party for six years.

More than 35 candidates declared by the BJP in Jharkhand are turncoats, leading to disappointment among the cadres. “Their credibility is being doubted within the party, forcing many of them to exit the party and join JMM or Congress,” said a party leader.