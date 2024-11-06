Key bills on agenda of Parliament winter session from Nov 25-Dec 20

NEW DELHI: The winter session of Parliament, scheduled from November 25 to December 20, is expected to be stormy with the Opposition likely to protest the passage of several key Bills proposed by the government.

“Hon’ble President, on the recommendation of the Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning both the Houses of Parliament for the winter session, 2024, from 25th November to 20th December (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business),” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday.

This newspaper had reported on November 4 that the winter session of Parliament is likely to begin on November 25 and will continue till December 20.