Key bills on agenda of Parliament winter session from Nov 25-Dec 20

NEW DELHI: The winter session of Parliament, scheduled from November 25 to December 20, is expected to be stormy with the Opposition likely to protest the passage of several key Bills proposed by the government.
“Hon’ble President, on the recommendation of the Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning both the Houses of Parliament for the winter session, 2024, from 25th November to 20th December (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business),” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Tuesday.
This newspaper had reported on November 4 that the winter session of Parliament is likely to begin on November 25 and will continue till December 20.
Rijiju said a special celebration to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution will be held in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan on November 26, observed as Constitution Day.
Despite the commemorative occasion, the political atmosphere in Parliament is expected to be charged up as the government pushes forward with several contentious legislative proposals, including those related to the ‘One Nation, One Election’ and amendments to the Waqf Properties Act.
Bills related to the ‘One Nation, One Election’ and Waqf Properties Act are likely to spark fierce opposition from various parties, sources said.
The ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal, which seeks to synchronise national and state elections, has been a topic of intense debate. Proponents argue that it would streamline the electoral process, reduce election-related costs, and ensure better governance. However, the opposition sees it as a ploy by the ruling party to centralise power and undermine federalism. Critics also argue that the logistical and legal challenges of implementing such a reform would be insurmountable, especially given the diversity of India’s electoral processes across states.
Equally contentious is the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks changes to the management of waqf properties, many of which are considered to be mismanaged or encroached upon. Home Minister Amit Shah has made it clear that the government intends to pass the Bill during the winter session. However, the opposition has raised concerns about the potential misuse of the Bill to undermine minority rights and increase government control over waqf properties.
Sources indicate that the government’s agenda will be ambitious, and the discussions are expected to revolve around major legislative proposals.