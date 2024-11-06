Mahayuti announces 10 key election promises for upcoming Maharashtra elections

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, launched the Mahayuti election campaign in Kolhapur on Wednesday. During the event, they unveiled a set of ten promises, outlining their vision for the state's future should they remain in power.

Key Promises of Mahayuti Government

1. Increased Ladli Bahena Scheme Allowance

The Mahayuti government has promised to raise the monthly allowance under the Ladli Bahena scheme from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100. Additionally, they plan to recruit 25,000 women into the police force to enhance women's safety.

2. Farm Loan Waiver and Financial Assistance to Farmers

The government has pledged a loan waiver for farmers, along with an annual payment of Rs 15,000 under the Shetkari Samman Yojana. In addition, farmers will receive a 20 per cent subsidy on the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

3. Food and Shelter for All

The Mahayuti government promises to ensure that every poor individual in Maharashtra has access to food and shelter.

4. Increase in Old Age Pension

Under their promises, the monthly pension for senior citizens will be raised from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100.

5. Stabilising Essential Commodity Prices

Mahayuti has pledged to stabilise the prices of essential commodities across the state, ensuring they remain affordable for the common man.

6. 25 Lakh Jobs and Financial Support for Students

The government promises the creation of 25 lakh jobs. Additionally, they will provide Rs 10,000 per month as tuition support to 10 lakh students, helping them with their educational expenses.

7. Farm Connection Roads in 45,000 Villages

Mahayuti aims to build farm connection roads in 45,000 villages, enhancing rural infrastructure.

8. Salary and Security for Anganwadi and Asha Workers

The government promises to raise the monthly salary of Anganwadi and Asha workers to Rs 15,000, along with providing security coverage for these frontline workers.

9. Focus on Renewable Energy and Reduced Electricity Bills

Mahayuti is committed to focusing on solar and renewable energy, with plans to reduce electricity bills by 30 per cent.

10. Vision Maharashtra 2029

In the next 100 days, the Mahayuti government promises to unveil their ‘Vision Maharashtra 2029,’ outlining a roadmap for the state’s development.