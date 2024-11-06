Mahayuti announces 10 key election promises for upcoming Maharashtra elections

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, launched the Mahayuti election campaign in Kolhapur on Wednesday. During the event, they unveiled a set of ten promises, outlining their vision for the state's future should they remain in power.
Key Promises of Mahayuti Government
1. Increased Ladli Bahena Scheme Allowance
The Mahayuti government has promised to raise the monthly allowance under the Ladli Bahena scheme from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100. Additionally, they plan to recruit 25,000 women into the police force to enhance women's safety.
2. Farm Loan Waiver and Financial Assistance to Farmers
The government has pledged a loan waiver for farmers, along with an annual payment of Rs 15,000 under the Shetkari Samman Yojana. In addition, farmers will receive a 20 per cent subsidy on the Minimum Support Price (MSP).
3. Food and Shelter for All
The Mahayuti government promises to ensure that every poor individual in Maharashtra has access to food and shelter.
4. Increase in Old Age Pension
Under their promises, the monthly pension for senior citizens will be raised from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100.
5. Stabilising Essential Commodity Prices
Mahayuti has pledged to stabilise the prices of essential commodities across the state, ensuring they remain affordable for the common man.
6. 25 Lakh Jobs and Financial Support for Students
The government promises the creation of 25 lakh jobs. Additionally, they will provide Rs 10,000 per month as tuition support to 10 lakh students, helping them with their educational expenses.
7. Farm Connection Roads in 45,000 Villages
Mahayuti aims to build farm connection roads in 45,000 villages, enhancing rural infrastructure.
8. Salary and Security for Anganwadi and Asha Workers
The government promises to raise the monthly salary of Anganwadi and Asha workers to Rs 15,000, along with providing security coverage for these frontline workers.
9. Focus on Renewable Energy and Reduced Electricity Bills
Mahayuti is committed to focusing on solar and renewable energy, with plans to reduce electricity bills by 30 per cent.
10. Vision Maharashtra 2029
In the next 100 days, the Mahayuti government promises to unveil their ‘Vision Maharashtra 2029,’ outlining a roadmap for the state’s development.
CM Shinde’s Statement
“We are confident that our promises will be a game-changer in this election. Our government will work for the common man. The Ladli Bahena scheme will not be closed under any circumstances. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the Lakhpati Didi and Drone Didi schemes, and ours is the Ladli Bahena scheme. We are a double-engine government working for the people,” said CM Eknath Shinde.
He also criticised the opposition, particularly Shiv Sena (UBT) and Uddhav Thackeray. “We go to Delhi to bring funds, projects, and schemes to the state. But some people (Uddhav Thackeray) go to Delhi only to seek the CM's position in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Their alliance lacks a clear face,” Shinde added.
Shinde on Past Projects
CM Shinde also addressed past initiatives, noting that the Jalyukta Shivar Yojana (check dam project) was halted when the opposition came to power. "The MVA government blocked important projects like the Metro, Atal Setu, and Coastal Road. We have removed all obstacles and restarted these vital projects. We are confident that our report card will speak for itself," he concluded.