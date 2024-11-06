NIA takes over probe into attack on BJP leader's car in West Bengal

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the investigation into the August 28 attack on a vehicle carrying Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Priyangu Pandey in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, officials announced on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at around 8:30 pm as Pandey was travelling to the residence of former MP Arjun Singh. A group of over 50 individuals, reportedly armed with weapons, including crude bombs, attacked the vehicle. The assault left the driver, Ravi Verma, and passenger Rabi Singh with gunshot injuries.

Following the attack, Priyangu Pandey accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of being behind the assault. Arjun Singh, also a BJP leader, supported these allegations, specifically naming TMC leaders Tarun Sau and MLA Somnath Shyam as the orchestrators of the attack.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari shared a video clip appearing to show the moment the vehicle was fired upon. In one of his posts on X, he said, “TMC goon opening fire on eminent BJP leader Priyangu Pandey’s vehicle at Bhatpara. The driver of the vehicle is shot.”

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a directive transferring the case from the West Bengal Police to the NIA, citing concerns over public safety, given the use of explosives and firearms. Based on this directive, the NIA has registered a First Information Report (FIR) and commenced its investigation, the officials confirmed.