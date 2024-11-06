President Murmu to embark on INS Vikrant for 'Naval Operations'

NEW DELHI: President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will board the indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, and witness 'Naval Operations' at sea on Thursday.
The Indian Navy stated, "This is the maiden sailing of the Supreme Commander of Indian Armed Forces onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to witness the full spectrum of multi-domain naval operations."
The scheduled operations include surface ship manoeuvres, battle actions, submarine exercises, and an air power demonstration. The demonstration will feature take-offs and landings by deck-based fighter aircraft and helicopters, along with a flypast by naval aircraft, according to the Navy.
Ceremonial Welcome at Goa
Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff, will receive the President at INS Hansa, the Naval Air Station at Goa. A Ceremonial Guard of Honour comprising 150 personnel will be presented. The President will then embark on the INS Vikrant at sea off the coast of Goa.
INS Vikrant: A Maritime Marvel
INS Vikrant is the largest ship ever built in India’s maritime history, with 76 percent indigenous content, including machinery and equipment developed by major Indian industrial houses and over 100 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
The keel of INS Vikrant was laid in February 2009, and the ship was commissioned in September 2022. The carrier is named in honour of its historic predecessor, India’s first aircraft carrier, which played a significant role in the 1971 war.
State-of-the-Art Design and Features
INS Vikrant has been designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a public sector shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. It boasts state-of-the-art automation features and measures 262.5 metres in length and 61.6 metres in width, with a displacement of approximately 43,000 tonnes.
The vessel can achieve a maximum speed of 28 knots and has an endurance of 7,500 nautical miles. The ship has around 2,200 compartments and can accommodate a crew of about 1,600, including women officers and sailors. It operates with a high degree of automation in machinery operations, ship navigation, and survivability.
Aircraft Operations and Capabilities
INS Vikrant can operate an air wing of up to 30 aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets, Kamov-31 helicopters, MH-60R multi-role helicopters, and indigenously manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and Light Combat Aircraft (Navy). The ship utilises the Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) aircraft operation mode, featuring a ski-jump for aircraft launches and arrester wires for aircraft recovery.
Two Aircraft Carriers in Operation
The Indian Navy currently operates two aircraft carriers. It was the first maritime force in Asia to operate an aircraft carrier, with the original INS Vikrant commissioned in March 1961. The Navy's second aircraft carrier, the 44,500-tonne INS Vikramaditya, remains one of the most formidable warships in service.
INS Vikramaditya, a modified Kiev-class aircraft carrier purchased from Russia in 2013 under a 2.3 billion dollar deal, was renamed in honour of Emperor Vikramaditya. The vessel is 284 metres long and stands 60 metres high, comparable to a 20-storey building. It has 22 decks and can carry over 30 aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets and Kamov helicopters.
An aircraft carrier acts as a floating airfield and enhances the Navy's operational reach, given the limitations of land-based aircraft.