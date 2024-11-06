President Murmu to embark on INS Vikrant for 'Naval Operations'

NEW DELHI: President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will board the indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, and witness 'Naval Operations' at sea on Thursday.

The Indian Navy stated, "This is the maiden sailing of the Supreme Commander of Indian Armed Forces onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to witness the full spectrum of multi-domain naval operations."

The scheduled operations include surface ship manoeuvres, battle actions, submarine exercises, and an air power demonstration. The demonstration will feature take-offs and landings by deck-based fighter aircraft and helicopters, along with a flypast by naval aircraft, according to the Navy.

Ceremonial Welcome at Goa

Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff, will receive the President at INS Hansa, the Naval Air Station at Goa. A Ceremonial Guard of Honour comprising 150 personnel will be presented. The President will then embark on the INS Vikrant at sea off the coast of Goa.

INS Vikrant: A Maritime Marvel

INS Vikrant is the largest ship ever built in India’s maritime history, with 76 percent indigenous content, including machinery and equipment developed by major Indian industrial houses and over 100 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The keel of INS Vikrant was laid in February 2009, and the ship was commissioned in September 2022. The carrier is named in honour of its historic predecessor, India’s first aircraft carrier, which played a significant role in the 1971 war.

State-of-the-Art Design and Features

INS Vikrant has been designed by the Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a public sector shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways. It boasts state-of-the-art automation features and measures 262.5 metres in length and 61.6 metres in width, with a displacement of approximately 43,000 tonnes.