SC permits LMV driving licence holders to drive transport vehicles with weight up to 7,500 kg

NEW DELHI: In a relief for commercial vehicle drivers, the Supreme Court on Wednesday held that a person holding a driving licence for a light motor vehicle (LMV) is also entitled to drive a transport vehicle with an unladen weight not exceeding 7,500 kg.

The judgement of a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud is a jolt to insurance companies which had been rejecting claims if accidents involved transport vehicles of a particular weight and if the drivers were not authorised to drive them as per legal stipulation.

There is no empirical data that LMV driving licence holders are responsible for rise in road accidents in the country, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, who wrote the unanimous verdict for the bench, said.