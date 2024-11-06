Two journalists held for posting video on Kali Puja vandalism in Bengal

KOLKATA: West Bengal Police arrested two journalists of a vernacular news portal after a video, allegedly shot by the two showing vandalism at a Kali Puja pandal in North 24 Parganas district, was posted on their channel, an officer said on Wednesday.

Police lodged a suo moto case in this connection and arrested the duo following a search operation at the portal's office in Kaikhali area on Tuesday afternoon, he said.

"The matter is under investigation. The video shot by the duo could trigger a law and order problem. We will produce them in the court this afternoon," the police officer told PTI.

He said a computer and a few other items were seized during Tuesday's raid.

The video showed vandalism during the recent Kali Puja celebrations at Dakshindari area under Bidhannagar City Police.