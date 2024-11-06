Uttarakhand: Launched recently, air ambulance no life saver

DEHRADUN: The air ambulance service in Uttarakhand, launched by PM Narendra Modi recently, encountered difficulties in responding to the bus accident in Almora’s Marchula, which claimed 36 lives on Monday.
The air ambulance service, designed to provide critical care and medical assistance in emergencies — especially in remote areas — was unable to provide timely medical aid to the victims. According to sources, Pinnacle Aviation, which has a tripartite agreement with the Uttarakhand government and AIIMS, had sent its helicopter for periodic maintenance to Meerut at the time of the accident.
The state had secured the Centre’s approval for the country’s first helicopter ambulance service, citing its difficult geographical conditions.
On October 29, the PM inaugurated the helicopter ambulance service for AIIMS Uttarakhand. While the new service is a promising step towards improving emergency medical response in the region, its effectiveness was put to the test during the bus accident.
“Unfortunately, both helicopters were unavailable when the emergency situation arose,” said a source. This temporary setback left the helicopter ambulance service without a viable option to respond to emergencies.
But the state government swiftly provided an alternate helicopter to transport the injured to Ramnagar Hospital.
Speaking to this daily, Dr Madhur Uniyal, a senior surgeon at AIIMS Rishikesh said, “One pilot, two technical officers, and one navigator are deployed in the air ambulance service”. This team is supported by a 12-member team of doctors, nursing staff, and other experts who are trained to provide critical care during emergency airlifts.
The air ambulance service at AIIMS Rishikesh has taken a leap forward with its 6-seater chopper, specially designed to navigate the challenging terrain of Uttarakhand. “This state-of-the-art chopper has received the green light from the Director General of Civil Aviation, permitting it to land at AIIMS Rishikesh, ensuring seamless transportation of patients to this premier medical facility”, sources revealed.
“The chopper’s six-seat capacity allows a medical team to accompany patients, providing critical care en route. This is especially crucial in emergency situations where every minute counts”, said Dr Uniyal. With its advanced medical equipment and experienced crew, the ambulance service is equipped to handle a range of medical emergencies, from trauma cases to organ transplants.
Sources at AIIMS disclosed, “A significant partnership has been forged between the AIIMS, the state government, and Pinnacle Aviation, to enhance emergency medical transportation in the region.”
According to AIIMS officials, “The tripartite agreement sets the stage for efficient collaboration and delivery of critical care services via air ambulance.” The delay in operationalising the air ambulance service has raised concerns about the effectiveness of the disaster response model in Uttarakhand .