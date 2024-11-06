Uttarakhand: Launched recently, air ambulance no life saver

The state had secured the Centre’s approval for the country’s first helicopter ambulance service, citing its difficult geographical conditions.

On October 29, the PM inaugurated the helicopter ambulance service for AIIMS Uttarakhand. While the new service is a promising step towards improving emergency medical response in the region, its effectiveness was put to the test during the bus accident.

“Unfortunately, both helicopters were unavailable when the emergency situation arose,” said a source. This temporary setback left the helicopter ambulance service without a viable option to respond to emergencies.

But the state government swiftly provided an alternate helicopter to transport the injured to Ramnagar Hospital.