Wikipedia put on notice over ‘bias, inaccurate’ info

NEW DELHI: The Centre has issued notice to Wikipedia referring to various complaints of “bias and inaccuracies” in information available on the platform. Seeking explanation, the Government, in the notice, asked why it should not be treated as a publisher instead of an intermediary.

The communication from the Information and Broadcasting ministry stated that there is a view that a small group exercises editorial control on its pages. The development has come weeks after a contempt notice issued by the Delhi High Court to Wikipedia for not disclosing information about users responsible for allegedly defamatory edits to news agency Asian News International’s (ANI’s) page on the site.