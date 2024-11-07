After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan receives death threat; Mumbai police registers case

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has received a death threat and a demand for Rs 50 lakh, Mumbai police said on Thursday, adding an extortion case has been filed in this connection.

The Mumbai police have also summoned a man from Raipur in this connection, a senior police official from the Chhattisgarh capital said.

The threat to Shah Rukh Khan follows a series of threats issued to fellow actor Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Bandra police station received a call threatening Shah Rukh Khan and asking for Rs 50 lakh. An offence has been registered, however, no arrests have been made yet, said a senior police official said.