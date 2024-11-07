Ayurveda Biology introduced as a subject in UGC-NET exam

NEW DELHI: Ayurveda Biology has been introduced as a subject in the UGC-NET exam, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced on Thursday.

Starting from December 2024, candidates will have the option to choose this unique subject, which promotes interdisciplinary knowledge and the ancient science of Ayurveda.

Speaking to this paper, UGC Chairman, Prof. M. Jagadesh Kumar, said, “The introduction of Ayurveda-Biology as a paper in UGC-NET will encourage aspiring students to explore the Sanskrit texts of Āyurveda and integrate the deep knowledge contained in these texts to create a holistic and sustainable model for study and research in contemporary biological sciences.”

“After completing their PhD programme in Ayurveda-Biology, students will have the opportunity to join universities to conduct research and train future generations of students,” he added.

Prof. Kumar further mentioned, “As people become more aware of the benefits of natural and holistic healthcare, Ayurveda has gained popularity as an alternative to allopathic medicine, contributing to the rapid expansion of this sector.”

“Ayurveda is increasingly being integrated with modern healthcare systems. Therefore, we must understand Ayurveda from the perspective of contemporary science,” he said.