'BJP's graph diving, INDIA bloc to form govts in Maharashtra, Jharkhand': Pilot

BHOPAL: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday claimed that BJP's favourability is declining as people are fed up with its policies and misuse of agencies, and predicted the victory of the INDIA bloc in Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly polls.

"BJP's graph in the entire country is declining and the INDIA grouping will win the upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. I have been to Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and there is a one-sided wave prevailing in that state," Pilot told reporters at the residence of Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari.

Senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha was also present.

Pilot arrived here to campaign for Congress in the November 13 bypoll in Vijaypur assembly constituency in Sheopur district, bordering Rajasthan.

The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister accused BJP leaders of using low-level language during polls, referring to comments like snatching mangal sutra and taking away your buffaloes during the Lok Sabha elections and the recent batenge toh katenge (if divided, we will be finished) by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Aditya Nath.

"The Congress is focussed on giving slogans with positivity like padhenge toh badhenge' (if we study, we will progress)," he said.

"This type of culture should be promoted. People in the country are now fed up with the BJP over misuse of power and central agencies, and polarisation," he said.