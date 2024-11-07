Foreign secretary briefing on Canada ties put off again

NEW DELHI: A scheduled briefing by foreign secretary Vikram Misri to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on India’s volatile ties with Canada and China did not take place on Wednesday. Sources cited paucity of time and said that the briefing was likely to be taken up later.

Sources said the briefing by the External Affairs Ministry delegation on its demands for grants for the year 2024-25 went on for a long time and it was decided that the briefing on these issues will be done later.

According to the schedule, the discussion on demand for grants of the External Affairs Ministry was to be held from 11 am till lunch.