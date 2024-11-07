Hindu temple in Canada suspends priest for alleged involvement in protest

CHANDIGARH: The management of the Hindu Sabha Temple has suspended a priest, Rajinder Parsad, who was allegedly involved in the protest at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Toronto has cancelled the consular camps following clashes between pro-khalistani protesters and people at the Hindu Sabha Temple in the temple premises.

The consular camps, which were planned to issue life certificates to Indian pensioners, have been cancelled due to security concerns. Authorities were unable to provide adequate protection following recent violence by Khalistani extremists.

Consulate General of India in Toronto wrote on X, “In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organizers, the Consulate has decided to cancel some of the scheduled consular camps.”