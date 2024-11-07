Hindu temple in Canada suspends priest for alleged involvement in protest

CHANDIGARH: The management of the Hindu Sabha Temple has suspended a priest, Rajinder Parsad, who was allegedly involved in the protest at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Toronto has cancelled its consular camps following clashes between pro-Khalistani protesters and others in the temple premises.
The consular camps, which were planned to issue life certificates to Indian pensioners, have been cancelled due to security concerns. Authorities were unable to provide adequate protection following recent violence by Khalistani extremists.
Consulate General of India in Toronto wrote on X, “In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organizers, the Consulate has decided to cancel some of the scheduled consular camps.”
Recently clashes disrupted a consular event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian Consulate following which an order was issued for the priest’s suspension
An order issued by Madhusudan Lama, President of Hindu Sabha Temple, Brampton, reads, “Due to controversial involvement of Hindu Sabha priest Rajinder Parsad with non-permitted protesters on the Hindu Sabha premises on November 3, 2024, Hindu Sabha is suspending Rajinder Parsad with immediate effect.”
Many NRIs settled in Canada have hailed the decision taken by the temple management committee as they were of the view that it would help the local administration in maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of all concerned.
Sikh and several other organisations have welcomed the initiative taken by the temple authorities to distance itself from any activity that promotes hatred among Hindu and Sikh communities settled abroad.
Mayor of Brampton Patrick Brown wrote on X, “This is leadership that is helpful. The vast majority of Sikh Canadians and Hindu Canadians want to live in harmony and don’t tolerate violence.”