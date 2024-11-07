Home Minister Amit Shah emphasises joint effort, advanced technology to combat ‘borderless’ terrorism

NEW DELHI: Highlighting that the threat of terrorism has become “borderless and invisible” globally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday emphasised the need for security agencies to work together and leverage cutting-edge technology to effectively counter this challenge.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the ‘Anti-Terror Conference-2024’, Shah stated, “The terror attacks and their conspiracy are against us in a borderless and invisible manner. If we have to deal with it accurately, then our young officers will have to be equipped with the latest technology, they will have to be trained. We will make it an important part of the training in the coming days.”

Shah further announced that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is advancing its proactive approach to combating terrorism with the development of a “National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy”.

“We are taking the next step in the proactive approach that the Home Ministry has made to fight terrorism, terrorists, and the terrorism ecosystem. We will come up with a National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy,” he informed.

Shah also clarified that although police are a state subject, the central agencies would provide support through technical assistance and information sharing.

"The fight will have to be taken up by the state police only. All the (central) agencies will support you with technical support and information sharing in your effort in taking action,” he said, noting that the event organised by the NIA was being attended by 21 Directors General of Police (DGPs) from as many states.

Underscoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, Shah noted that this approach “is now accepted globally and the country has built a strong ecosystem to deal with it”.

He also highlighted the government’s achievements in curbing terrorism since 2014, pointing out that terror incidents have reduced by 70 percent in comparison to the previous decade.

"Now the shelf life of terrorists has decreased from two years to a few days," he remarked.