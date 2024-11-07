Home Minister Amit Shah emphasises joint effort, advanced technology to combat ‘borderless’ terrorism

NEW DELHI: Highlighting that the threat of terrorism has become “borderless and invisible” globally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday emphasised the need for security agencies to work together and leverage cutting-edge technology to effectively counter this challenge.
Speaking at the inaugural session of the ‘Anti-Terror Conference-2024’, Shah stated, “The terror attacks and their conspiracy are against us in a borderless and invisible manner. If we have to deal with it accurately, then our young officers will have to be equipped with the latest technology, they will have to be trained. We will make it an important part of the training in the coming days.”
Shah further announced that the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is advancing its proactive approach to combating terrorism with the development of a “National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy”.
“We are taking the next step in the proactive approach that the Home Ministry has made to fight terrorism, terrorists, and the terrorism ecosystem. We will come up with a National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy,” he informed.
Shah also clarified that although police are a state subject, the central agencies would provide support through technical assistance and information sharing.
"The fight will have to be taken up by the state police only. All the (central) agencies will support you with technical support and information sharing in your effort in taking action,” he said, noting that the event organised by the NIA was being attended by 21 Directors General of Police (DGPs) from as many states.
Underscoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, Shah noted that this approach “is now accepted globally and the country has built a strong ecosystem to deal with it”.
He also highlighted the government’s achievements in curbing terrorism since 2014, pointing out that terror incidents have reduced by 70 percent in comparison to the previous decade.
"Now the shelf life of terrorists has decreased from two years to a few days," he remarked.
Thanks to collaborative efforts between state and central governments, violence has been controlled significantly in the three main internal security theatres, namely Jammu and Kashmir, Naxal-affected areas, and the northeastern states, over the past decade.
Addressing the senior state police officials present, most of whom were DGP-rank officers, Shah urged them to invoke the anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, whenever necessary.
Reflecting on the sacrifices made by police personnel, Shah stated, “Seventy-Five years of independence have passed. Till now, 36,468 police personnel have sacrificed their lives while on duty to ensure the internal security and security of the borders. I want to pay tribute to all of them today for their spirit of making the supreme sacrifice and also thank their families on behalf of the country.”
According to an MHA statement, the key objective of the anti-terror conference is to develop synergies among various stakeholders, establishing channels for coordinated action against terrorism in the spirit of a ‘Whole of Government approach’.
The deliberations and discussions during the two-day event will focus on various essential topics, including the prosecution process, evolving the legal framework for counter-terrorism investigations, sharing experiences and best practices, exploring challenges and opportunities related to emerging technologies, and enhancing international legal cooperation.
There will also be discussions on strategies for dismantling the terror ecosystem across different counter-terrorism theatres in India.
The conference is attended by senior police officers from States and Union Territories, officers from Central agencies and departments involved in Counter Terrorism efforts, as well as experts from related fields such as law, forensics, and technology, according to the MHA.