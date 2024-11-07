Indian consulate in Toronto cancels services amid security concerns

NEW DELHI: The Canadian government’s inability to provide adequate security to Indian diplomats, who have been facing threats from Khalistani supporters, has led the Indian Consulate General in Toronto to cancel certain services.
"In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organisers, the Consulate has decided to cancel some scheduled consular camps," the Indian Consulate in Toronto announced on Thursday.
On 3rd November, anti-India elements violently disrupted a consular camp in Brampton, which was co-organised by the Hindu Sabha Mandir. These camps provide essential support to Indians and people of Indian origin, assisting with pensions and other documentation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the incident, stating, "Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law."
Indian diplomats have been under surveillance, a situation deemed unacceptable by India. External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar, currently in Australia, previously highlighted that Canada has made accusations against India without providing evidence.
Meanwhile, Canada has blocked social media handles of Australia Today, which included an interview with Dr. Jaishankar discussing India-Canada relations. Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, said on Thursday, "We have seen that this outlet’s social media handles have been blocked, which included an interview with Dr Jaishankar where he remarked on India-Canada ties. This highlights Ottawa’s hypocrisy towards freedom of speech."
Dr. Jaishankar further addressed the political space Canada has allowed anti-India elements, stating that the surveillance of Indian diplomats is unacceptable.
Currently, approximately 15 Indian diplomats remain in Canada, with an equal number of Canadian diplomats stationed in India.