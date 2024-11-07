Indian consulate in Toronto cancels services amid security concerns

NEW DELHI: The Canadian government’s inability to provide adequate security to Indian diplomats, who have been facing threats from Khalistani supporters, has led the Indian Consulate General in Toronto to cancel certain services.

"In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organisers, the Consulate has decided to cancel some scheduled consular camps," the Indian Consulate in Toronto announced on Thursday.

On 3rd November, anti-India elements violently disrupted a consular camp in Brampton, which was co-organised by the Hindu Sabha Mandir. These camps provide essential support to Indians and people of Indian origin, assisting with pensions and other documentation, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.