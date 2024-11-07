Indian delegation holds key discussions in Afghanistan on humanitarian aid, trade

NEW DELHI: An official Indian delegation, led by JP Singh, Joint Secretary (Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), recently visited Afghanistan for a series of high-level meetings with Afghan officials, including the acting Defence Minister and former President.
“The Indian delegation visited Afghanistan on November 4th and 5th, meeting with the acting Defence Minister, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, as well as former President Hamid Karzai. Several meetings were held with various ministers and UN agencies,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday.
JP Singh also met with acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, discussing bilateral relations. During their discussions, Muttaqi reportedly requested visa facilitation for Afghan traders to improve trade interactions.
The delegation addressed humanitarian assistance, a priority area for India. India has previously provided Afghanistan with wheat, medicines, fertilisers, and earthquake-resistant materials.
“Discussions were also held on Afghans using Chabahar Port for trade and transportation of goods to other parts of the world,” added Jaiswal.
This visit is considered a significant step in India-Afghanistan relations. Yaqoob, the acting Defence Minister, is the son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar.
In a related meeting, former President Hamid Karzai emphasized the importance of focusing on education and training for Afghan youth, developing trade, and simplifying travel between the two nations.
India has not formally recognised the Taliban regime, but its embassy in Afghanistan remains operational with a technical team stationed primarily to assist with humanitarian aid.