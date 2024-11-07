Indian delegation holds key discussions in Afghanistan on humanitarian aid, trade

NEW DELHI: An official Indian delegation, led by JP Singh, Joint Secretary (Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), recently visited Afghanistan for a series of high-level meetings with Afghan officials, including the acting Defence Minister and former President.

“The Indian delegation visited Afghanistan on November 4th and 5th, meeting with the acting Defence Minister, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, as well as former President Hamid Karzai. Several meetings were held with various ministers and UN agencies,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday.

JP Singh also met with acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, discussing bilateral relations. During their discussions, Muttaqi reportedly requested visa facilitation for Afghan traders to improve trade interactions.