Kamleshwar Mahadev Temple gears up for sacred 'Khada Diya' ceremony

DEHRADUN: The revered Kamleshwar Mahadev Temple, steeped in centuries-old tradition, is buzzing with preparations for the "Khada Diya" ceremony, scheduled for November 14.
The temple committee is putting the finishing touches on arrangements as 165 childless couples have already registered for the sacred ritual.
In a testament to the ceremony's global appeal, couples from countries as far afield as the United States and Germany have also signed up to take part in this ancient tradition.
"We are overwhelmed by the response," said a member of the temple committee. "The 'Khada Diya' ritual holds immense significance for childless couples seeking blessings for progeny."
The ancient ceremony, rooted in Hindu tradition, is believed to bless childless couples with offspring. The temple's historic significance, coupled with its picturesque location amidst the majestic Himalayas, further enhances the allure of the ritual.
Uttarakhand's revered spiritual scholar, Acharya Sushant Raj, recently shared an ancient tale with The New Indian Express, delving into the mythological origins of the Kamleshwar Mahadev Temple.
"According to ancient scriptures, the gods were defeated by the demons. Seeking refuge, they turned to Lord Vishnu. To vanquish the demons, Lord Vishnu performed rigorous tapasya (penance) to appease Lord Shiva here. During the puja, Vishnu recited the Shiva Sahasranama, offering 1,000 lotus flowers to the Shivalinga. However, to test Vishnu's devotion, Shiva hid one lotus," Acharya Sushant Raj explained.
"Lord Vishnu, determined to prevent any obstruction in the yajna, resolved to offer his own eye as a replacement for the missing lotus," he continued. "Pleased by Vishnu's unwavering dedication, Lord Shiva bestowed upon him the invincible Sudarshan Chakra."
This legendary act of selflessness led to the temple being named Kamleshwar Mahadev, symbolising the thousand lotus flowers offered during the puja.
Acharya Sushant Raj further shared, "A childless sage couple witnessed this divine event. At Goddess Parvati's behest, Lord Shiva granted them the boon of progeny. Since then, devotees have flocked to the temple on Baikunth Chaturdashi (the 14th day of Kartik month) to fulfil their desire for children."
The Kamleshwar Mahadev Temple, set against the backdrop of this rich history, is soon to unveil its grandeur. Mahant Ashutosh Puri noted, "Local MLA and Cabinet Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat has spearheaded efforts to preserve the temple's historical significance, bringing life to its ancient gates."
In line with this centuries-old tradition, childless couples continue to visit Uttarakhand's revered Kamleshwar Mahadev Temple in the hope of receiving blessings for progeny. Acharya Sushant Raj further elaborated on the mystical ritual:
"Women tie a sacred bundle around their waist, containing twin lemons, a coconut, panchmewa (five dry fruits), and rice. Couples then hold lamps for an all-night puja, revering Lord Shiva (Kamleshwar). After a dawn bath, the Mahant blesses the couples, concluding the 'Khada Diya Anushthan' ritual." This ancient custom is believed to grant childless couples the boon of parenthood.