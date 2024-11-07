Kamleshwar Mahadev Temple gears up for sacred 'Khada Diya' ceremony

DEHRADUN: The revered Kamleshwar Mahadev Temple, steeped in centuries-old tradition, is buzzing with preparations for the "Khada Diya" ceremony, scheduled for November 14.

The temple committee is putting the finishing touches on arrangements as 165 childless couples have already registered for the sacred ritual.

In a testament to the ceremony's global appeal, couples from countries as far afield as the United States and Germany have also signed up to take part in this ancient tradition.

"We are overwhelmed by the response," said a member of the temple committee. "The 'Khada Diya' ritual holds immense significance for childless couples seeking blessings for progeny."

The ancient ceremony, rooted in Hindu tradition, is believed to bless childless couples with offspring. The temple's historic significance, coupled with its picturesque location amidst the majestic Himalayas, further enhances the allure of the ritual.

Uttarakhand's revered spiritual scholar, Acharya Sushant Raj, recently shared an ancient tale with The New Indian Express, delving into the mythological origins of the Kamleshwar Mahadev Temple.

"According to ancient scriptures, the gods were defeated by the demons. Seeking refuge, they turned to Lord Vishnu. To vanquish the demons, Lord Vishnu performed rigorous tapasya (penance) to appease Lord Shiva here. During the puja, Vishnu recited the Shiva Sahasranama, offering 1,000 lotus flowers to the Shivalinga. However, to test Vishnu's devotion, Shiva hid one lotus," Acharya Sushant Raj explained.