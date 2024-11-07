Manipur CM stands firm on India’s integrity amid calls for Kuki-Zo unification

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh stated that anyone challenging India’s integrity would receive a “befitting reply.” This response follows remarks made by Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma at a Kuki-Zo diaspora gathering in the United States in September.

Lalduhoma had expressed support for unifying Kuki-Zo tribals, who are spread across India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, under a single leadership.

When questioned about Lalduhoma’s comments on Thursday, Singh replied, “I don’t want to react on his comment. As a proud Indian, as the Chief Minister of Manipur, and as a nationalist, (I would say) no one can touch India’s and Manipur’s integrity.”

Singh, addressing the media on the sidelines of a school’s silver jubilee celebration in Imphal, reiterated his position: “India is a big country, and we should be proud of being Indians. My stance is very clear—we will stand for India, for its unity and integrity. It is our duty to keep India united. Whoever will challenge it, we will give a befitting reply.”