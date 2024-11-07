Political row erupts over Rahul Gandhi’s red constitution book

A political controversy erupted after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was accused by senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of using the help of ‘urban Naxals’ to win elections, following Gandhi's display of a red-covered copy of the Constitution during an event.

Fadnavis alleged that Gandhi’s actions were part of a broader strategy to align with anarchists, while Gandhi strongly rebuffed these claims, accusing Fadnavis of insulting the Constitution drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

In a statement on his social media platform, Rahul Gandhi responded, saying, “According to Devendra Fadnavis, the former BJP Chief Minister of Maharashtra, showing Babasaheb’s Constitution and raising voice for caste census is a Naxalite idea! This thinking of the BJP is an insult to the Constitution maker, Maharashtra’s son Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar."

Gandhi further emphasised, “The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate any insult to Babasaheb by the BJP – together with the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi, they will defend our Constitution by responding with full force to every attack on it."

In response, Devendra Fadnavis questioned the motive behind Gandhi’s display of the red book, asking, “What message does Rahul Gandhi want to give by showing a red copy of the Constitution of India?" He accused Gandhi of building a “coalition of anarchists" and associating with ‘urban Naxals’.

Fadnavis also claimed that Gandhi’s act in Nagpur, where he showed the red book, was an attempt to seek political support from anarchists and urban Naxals. He further alleged that Gandhi’s actions showed “disregard for the country’s Constitution.”