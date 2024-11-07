President Droupadi Murmu witnesses Indian Navy's operational display on INS Vikrant

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu witnessed a grand operational demonstration by the Indian Navy at sea on Thursday. She was onboard the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant during the display, marking her maiden visit to Indian Navy ships at sea.

Upon her arrival at INS Hansa, the Naval Air Station in Goa, President Murmu was welcomed by Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Vice Admiral Sanjay J. Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. A ceremonial ‘Guard of Honour’ featuring 150 personnel was paraded in her honour.

The Indian Navy stated, "The Hon'ble President thereafter embarked the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at sea off Goa, operating in the company of 15 frontline warships and submarines of the Indian Navy."