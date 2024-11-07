President Droupadi Murmu witnesses Indian Navy's operational display on INS Vikrant

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu witnessed a grand operational demonstration by the Indian Navy at sea on Thursday. She was onboard the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant during the display, marking her maiden visit to Indian Navy ships at sea.
Upon her arrival at INS Hansa, the Naval Air Station in Goa, President Murmu was welcomed by Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, and Vice Admiral Sanjay J. Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. A ceremonial ‘Guard of Honour’ featuring 150 personnel was paraded in her honour.
The Indian Navy stated, "The Hon'ble President thereafter embarked the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at sea off Goa, operating in the company of 15 frontline warships and submarines of the Indian Navy."
While onboard, the President received a comprehensive briefing on the Indian Navy’s role, charter, and operational concepts. She observed various naval operations, including deck-based fighter take-offs and landings, missile-firing drills from a warship, submarine manoeuvres, and a flypast of over 30 aircraft, concluding with a traditional steam-past of the fleet.
Following her observation, President Murmu joined the crew of INS Vikrant for lunch and later addressed the fleet, with her speech broadcast across all units at sea.
As reported by TNIE, INS Vikrant, the lead ship during this display, is the largest ship ever built in India's maritime history. It boasts 76 percent indigenous content, including machinery and equipment sourced from major Indian industrial houses and over 100 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
The keel of INS Vikrant was laid in February 2009, and it was commissioned in September 2022. The carrier is named in honour of its historic predecessor, India’s first aircraft carrier, which played a vital role in the 1971 war.