Recruitment rules for govt jobs can't be changed midway unless prescribed: SC

NEW DELHI: In an important ruling having a bearing on the recruitment process, the Supreme Court on Thursday held that 'rules of the game' for appointment in government jobs cannot be changed midway unless the procedure permits so.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the recruitment process commences from the issuance of advertisement calling for applications and ends with filing up of vacancies.

"Eligibility criteria for being placed in the select list notified at the commencement of the recruitment process can't be changed midway through the recruitment process unless the extant rules so permit or the advertisement which is not contrary to the extant rules so permit," the bench said.