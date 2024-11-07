Nation

Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad suspended for 'anti-party' activities

Gaikwad hit headlines in February this year when he was shot at by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad inside a police station in Ulhasnagar town of Thane district over an old enmity.
Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Mahesh Gaikwad, who was seriously injured in the firing by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, comes out after being discharged from a hospital, in Thane.
Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Mahesh Gaikwad, who was seriously injured in the firing by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, comes out after being discharged from a hospital, in Thane.File photo | PTI
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

THANE: Controversial Shiv Sena leader from Kalyan in Thane district, Mahesh Gaikwad, and nine other members of the ruling outfit have been suspended for "anti-party" activities during the ongoing Maharashtra assembly election process.

Mahesh Gaikwad hit headlines in February this year when he was shot at by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad inside a police station in Ulhasnagar town of Thane district over an old enmity.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Shiv Sena's Kalyan district chief Gopal Landge said members of the outfit, including Mahesh Gaikwad, engaged in "anti-party" activities and did not abide by directives of the leadership in the current elections.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP are part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance along with the NCP.

In another development, the BJP has suspended for six years Kalyan mandal president Varun Patil, who is contesting as an independent candidate from the Kalyan West constituency in the November 20 state assembly polls.

Maharashtra Assembly polls
Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com