Two gangsters arrested by Punjab Police

CHANDIGARH: Two Kaushal-Bambiha gangsters were critically injured while unsuccessfully attempting to escape from police custody at the outskirts of Jalandhar Cantonment. Two pistols along with five live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

Director General of Police of Punjab Gaurav Yadav, said on Thursday that both the gangsters were arrested by the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police on Tuesday. The gangsters, identified as Rajeshwar Kumar and Deepak Vaid alias Babu, were implicated in an Arms Act case registered at Police Station Bhargo Camp on October 17.

As per the information, police had arrested four members of this Kaushal-Bambiha module and recovered four weapons from their possession.

With the arrest of these two gangsters, the total arrests in this case reaches six.