Two gangsters arrested by Punjab Police

CHANDIGARH: Two Kaushal-Bambiha gangsters were critically injured while unsuccessfully attempting to escape from police custody at the outskirts of Jalandhar Cantonment. Two pistols along with five live cartridges were recovered from their possession.
Director General of Police of Punjab Gaurav Yadav, said on Thursday that both the gangsters were arrested by the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police on Tuesday. The gangsters, identified as Rajeshwar Kumar and Deepak Vaid alias Babu, were implicated in an Arms Act case registered at Police Station Bhargo Camp on October 17.
As per the information, police had arrested four members of this Kaushal-Bambiha module and recovered four weapons from their possession.
With the arrest of these two gangsters, the total arrests in this case reaches six.
"Police officers have displayed remarkable endurance by chasing and arresting gangsters Rajeshwar Kumar and Deepak Vaid on foot for at least 1.5 kilometers,” said Yadav.
He said that both the accused persons were involved in multiple heinous crimes and were also conspiring major crimes in districts including Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar, Kapurthala and other districts.
The accused persons were also providing logistical assistance to other gang members and supplying weapons to different gangs in Punjab and Haryana, he said.
The DGP said that further investigation is on to establish backward and forward linkages in this case.
Sharing more details, Commissioner of Police of Jalandhar Swapan Sharma said that following disclosures of accused gangsters, police from the Jalandhar Commissionerate were taking the accused to a secluded place on the outskirts of the Jalandhar Cantonment, where they claimed to have concealed arms and ammunition.
"Upon reaching the location, both the accused persons managed to run from the spot by opening fire at the police party using the pistol retrieved from the spot," he said.
Acting promptly, police opened retaliatory fire to stop them and managed to apprehend them after giving them a 1.5kms foot chase, Commissioner Sharma added.
One of the accused persons sustained a bullet injury on his right leg, while other one sustained injuries during a tussle with the police.
He said that both the accused persons have criminal history with several criminal cases pertaining to Arms Act, NDPS Act and attempt to murder, among other cases, registered against them.
He said that with recovery of two more pistols from the spot, a total of six weapons have been recovered from this module so far, adding that more arrests and recoveries are expected in coming days.