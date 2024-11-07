Uddhav Thackeray releases Shiv Sena (UBT) manifesto with key promises for Maharashtra's future

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray recently unveiled the party's manifesto for the Maharashtra state assembly elections, promising a series of reforms aimed at improving the lives of citizens.

The manifesto includes stabilising essential commodity prices, providing pensions for senior citizens, and offering health insurance coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh.

With the tagline "Maharashtra is my family, my family is my responsibility," the manifesto portrays Uddhav Thackeray as the ‘family chief’, a role that evokes his leadership during the pandemic. In his address, Thackeray emphasised his party's commitment to Maharashtra’s welfare, drawing comparisons to his work as the head of the family during the crisis.

Among the key promises outlined in the Shiv Sena (UBT) manifesto are the implementation of the old pension scheme, a guaranteed minimum support price for farm produce, and a caste census to protect the disadvantaged sections of society. The party also promised to redevelop Dharavi, provide new housing in the area, and develop a financial hub that would generate jobs for the sons of the soil.

Thackeray also announced plans to cancel the Barsu oil refinery project, stating, "We will not permit the projects in Konkan that will disrupt and destroy the ecology and nature. We will encourage and promote eco-friendly development."

The manifesto further promises free education for both boys and girls, and up to Rs 25 lakh in cashless medical insurance for every family. Thackeray pledged to increase financial assistance to poor and needy women, while also promising to improve women’s safety.