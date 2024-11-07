Union Minister Ravneet Bittu alleges Ludhiana MP Amarinder Warring of sexist remarks; Amrita Warring defends husband

CHANDIGARH: As the campaigning for the Gidderbaha Assembly by-election is at its peak, a controversy has erupted as Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu hit out at Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Raja Warring over his "gender-biased’’ comments.
A viral video of Warring purportedly commenting "My wife goes out all dressed up with a bindi and lipstick’’ has given ammunition to the opposition as it termed it sexist and anti-women. Following which, Amrita Warring wife of Amarinder and Congress candidate, has defended her husband and lashed out at Bittu asking him to refrain from making such statements as it does not go down well with his profile in the union ministry.
The viral video of Warring at a recent public rally in Gidderbaha is making rounds on social media which shows him purportedly commenting, "My wife hits the ground for her election campaign daily after getting ready at 6 am and returns at 11 pm. She is away from me now. Please arrange a cook for me who can prepare food. After a few days once Assembly bypoll results come, she will get busy with other functions. I won’t get to meet her then even for two minutes,” he is heard saying in that video.
Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu who is campaigning for the party candidate former state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal hit out at Warring over what he alleged was a "gender-biased" comments. " Comments like these reinforce outdated gender norms, making it more difficult for women to pursue their goals without facing stigma or judgment. It’s crucial to challenge and call out these attitudes to ensure respect and equality for all women in the workplace and beyond,’’ he said in a video message.
Bittu said, " I was surprised to hear him what is he trying to tell the women? He is saying that his wife Amrita Warring wears a 'surkhi-bindi' and leaves home at 6 am and comes back at 11 pm. What does this mean?. You have used improper words to give a wrong message. You should apologize to all women. They are agitated with the message you want to give, that women who go out to work are of no other work. This shows your petty mindset..You have made a condemnable statement.’’
While Amrita Warring released a video defending her husband and lashed out at Bittu asking him to refrain from making such statements.
" From 6 am to 11 pm, Amrita is always present with the people, this is what he (Raja Warring) was trying to convey with humour and jokingly. Bittu brother, I want to tell you that this is not the first time that Raja spoke like this. We both speak from our hearts and do not read out a given written speech. People know and understand what we want to tell them. Raja just wanted to say something in a funny way. You have become a minister after losing the election, but don't understand what he is saying. Raja has always supported me even in my NGO - Aasra Foundation. When I got the Congress ticket, you said Raja is promoting nepotism. What is your problem? What I am in politics today is because of Raja. He has taught me, and brought me into politics as none from my family was into it. I think you don't like the idea of a woman contesting elections. I would like to write a letter to the Prime Minister and Home Minister about what kind of man they have made a minister. A man having such mentality should not be on such a big post, ‘’ said Amrita.