Union Minister Ravneet Bittu alleges Ludhiana MP Amarinder Warring of sexist remarks; Amrita Warring defends husband

The viral video of Warring at a recent public rally in Gidderbaha is making rounds on social media which shows him purportedly commenting, "My wife hits the ground for her election campaign daily after getting ready at 6 am and returns at 11 pm. She is away from me now. Please arrange a cook for me who can prepare food. After a few days once Assembly bypoll results come, she will get busy with other functions. I won’t get to meet her then even for two minutes,” he is heard saying in that video.

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu who is campaigning for the party candidate former state finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal hit out at Warring over what he alleged was a "gender-biased" comments. " Comments like these reinforce outdated gender norms, making it more difficult for women to pursue their goals without facing stigma or judgment. It’s crucial to challenge and call out these attitudes to ensure respect and equality for all women in the workplace and beyond,’’ he said in a video message.

Bittu said, " I was surprised to hear him what is he trying to tell the women? He is saying that his wife Amrita Warring wears a 'surkhi-bindi' and leaves home at 6 am and comes back at 11 pm. What does this mean?. You have used improper words to give a wrong message. You should apologize to all women. They are agitated with the message you want to give, that women who go out to work are of no other work. This shows your petty mindset..You have made a condemnable statement.’’