WB minister Firhad Hakim faces backlash over derogatory remark against BJP leader Rekha Patra

KOLKATA: West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim has sparked controversy after referring to BJP leader Rekha Patra as "maal" while speaking about her loss in the Lok Sabha elections to the Trinamool Congress in Basirhat.

The comment has drawn strong criticism from the BJP, with Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari labelling the remark "outrageous" and calling for action against the minister.

Hakim remarked during an event, where he also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of politicising the Sandeshkhali issue.

Referring to Modi, Hakim said: "Before the (Lok Sabha) elections, a bearded man came to Bengal. Do you remember his name? His name is Narendra Modi. He came to Bengal and expressed fake concern for the mothers and sisters of Sandeshkhali. The BJP also announced a candidate from Sandeshkhali. Where is that candidate? She (Rekha Patra) lost... hero maal (a loser). BJP loses elections. It only knows how to file cases."

Hakim's remarks have led to an uproar, with Rekha Patra condemning them as "shameful" and "an attack on all the women of Sandeshkhali who had protested." Patra said, "Firhad Hakim has verbally attacked PM Modi and me. It is shameful."

The BJP has demanded swift legal action, with Suvendu Adhikari arguing that the remark was demeaning not only to Patra but also to her entire community.