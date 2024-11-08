Bypoll battle: Chouhan, Pilot hit campaign trail

BHOPAL: Ahead of bypolls on November 13 in Madhya Pradesh, BJP and Congress hit campaign trail in the state with focus on Budhni. While former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot campaigned in Vijaypur assembly constituency of Gwalior-Chambal region on Thursday, former MP CM and current union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan campaigned in his bastion Budhni.

Interestingly, he had campaigned for Congress candidate and then five-time former MLA Ramniwas Rawat, who switched to BJP, from the same constituency during the 2023 assembly polls.