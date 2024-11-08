Bypoll battle: Chouhan, Pilot hit campaign trail

BHOPAL: Ahead of bypolls on November 13 in Madhya Pradesh, BJP and Congress hit campaign trail in the state with focus on Budhni. While former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot campaigned in Vijaypur assembly constituency of Gwalior-Chambal region on Thursday, former MP CM and current union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan campaigned in his bastion Budhni.
Interestingly, he had campaigned for Congress candidate and then five-time former MLA Ramniwas Rawat, who switched to BJP, from the same constituency during the 2023 assembly polls.
Addressing a gathering in Gurjar community dominated Goras village, Pilot said, “Vijaypur and adjoining Rajasthan share an inseparable Roti-Beti bonding.You vote the Congress candidate to victory and four years later, we’ll bring Congress back to power in Rajasthan.” He added, “BJP’s graph in the entire country is declining and the INDIA grouping will win the upcoming elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. I have been to Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and there is a one-sided wave prevailing in that state.”
Meanwhile, Chouhan is campaigning for his loyalist and BJP candidate Ramakant Bhargava. Budhni witnessed ghar vapasi of an ex-BJP politician — Deepak Joshi, the former MP minister son of ex-CM Late Kailash Joshi. Joshi’s return in presence of Chouhan is likely to strike a chord with the Brahmin voters.