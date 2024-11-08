Congress asks PM Modi why Gujarat's white onion farmers given preferential treatment

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking why Gujarat's white onion farmers were given preferential treatment over Maharashtra's onion farmers, and why has the BJP "diluted" Adivasis' forest rights in Maharashtra.

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi's rallies in Dhule and Nashik, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh posed questions to him on X.

Since December last year, onion farmers in Maharashtra have been reeling from the restriction imposed by the Modi government on onion exports. During the cultivation season, the farmers were only able to produce 50 per cent of their usual crop due to the unprecedented weather and water crisis, he pointed out, he said.