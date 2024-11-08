Counter-terrorism policy soon: Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that security agencies need to make joint efforts and equip themselves with cutting-edge technology to combat terror, emphasising that terrorism has become “borderless and invisible” across the globe.

“The terror attacks and their conspiracy are against us in a borderless and invisible manner. If we have to deal with it accurately, then our young officers will have to be equipped with the latest technology, they will have to be trained. We will make it an important part of the training in the coming days,” Shah said, addressing the inaugural session of the ‘Anti-Terror Conference 2024’ organised by the National Investigation Agency.

He said the Ministry of Home Affairs will soon bring a national counter-terrorism policy and strategy.