India-Australia defence ties strengthen with 'AustraHind' joint training exercise 2024 in Pune

NEW DELHI: In a notable sign of deepening defence cooperation between India and Australia, this year’s edition of the joint military exercise “AustraHind” commenced on Friday at the Foreign Training Node in Pune, Maharashtra.

This joint training aims to enhance interoperability between the two nations' forces, with activities ranging from tactical operations to a friendly cricket match. The exercise, taking place from 8th to 21st November 2024, underscores the close security relationship that both nations share.

The Australian Brigade Commander described Australia and India as "top-tier security partners" in light of their collaborative efforts within the Indo-Pacific region.

According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Exercise AustraHind’s primary objective is to foster military cooperation by strengthening interoperability in joint sub-conventional operations in semi-urban and semi-desert terrains, aligning with Chapter VII of the United Nations mandate.

Defence Australia stated, “Exercise AustraHind will enable the two sides to share their best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures for conducting tactical operations. The exercise will also facilitate camaraderie and understanding between soldiers of both nations.”

The Indian contingent includes 140 personnel, represented mainly by a battalion of the Dogra Regiment and 14 members from the Indian Air Force. The Australian Army contingent consists of 120 personnel from the 13th Light Horse Regiment, part of the 10th Brigade of the 2nd Division.

The training will occur in two phases: a combat conditioning and tactical training phase, followed by a validation phase.

Key drills to be rehearsed include responses to terrorist actions involving territorial capture, the establishment of a Joint Operations Centre, and conducting counter-terrorism operations such as Raid, Search and Destroy missions, helipad securing, and special heli-borne operations. Employment of drones and counter-drone tactics will also be practiced.

Brigadier Amanda Williamson, Commander of Australia’s 13th Brigade, highlighted the importance of this exercise in promoting security cooperation.

“Australia and India are top-tier security partners, and we’re strengthening our defence cooperation in the Indian Ocean region,” Brigadier Williamson said. “Coming together allows us to enhance the scope and complexity of our joint military exercises and develop new ways to address our shared security challenges.”

She added that the cultural exchange between the 10th Light Horse Regiment and the Dogra Regiment would allow two historic units to share their unique experiences.

At the opening ceremony, Brigadier Williamson and her Indian counterpart inaugurated AustraHind, while Commander of the 2nd (Australian) Division, Major General David Thomae, will officiate at the closing ceremony, marking the significance of the event.