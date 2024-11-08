India-Australia defence ties strengthen with 'AustraHind' joint training exercise 2024 in Pune

NEW DELHI: In a notable sign of deepening defence cooperation between India and Australia, this year’s edition of the joint military exercise “AustraHind” commenced on Friday at the Foreign Training Node in Pune, Maharashtra.
This joint training aims to enhance interoperability between the two nations' forces, with activities ranging from tactical operations to a friendly cricket match. The exercise, taking place from 8th to 21st November 2024, underscores the close security relationship that both nations share.
The Australian Brigade Commander described Australia and India as "top-tier security partners" in light of their collaborative efforts within the Indo-Pacific region.
According to the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Exercise AustraHind’s primary objective is to foster military cooperation by strengthening interoperability in joint sub-conventional operations in semi-urban and semi-desert terrains, aligning with Chapter VII of the United Nations mandate.
Defence Australia stated, “Exercise AustraHind will enable the two sides to share their best practices in tactics, techniques, and procedures for conducting tactical operations. The exercise will also facilitate camaraderie and understanding between soldiers of both nations.”
The Indian contingent includes 140 personnel, represented mainly by a battalion of the Dogra Regiment and 14 members from the Indian Air Force. The Australian Army contingent consists of 120 personnel from the 13th Light Horse Regiment, part of the 10th Brigade of the 2nd Division.
The training will occur in two phases: a combat conditioning and tactical training phase, followed by a validation phase.
Key drills to be rehearsed include responses to terrorist actions involving territorial capture, the establishment of a Joint Operations Centre, and conducting counter-terrorism operations such as Raid, Search and Destroy missions, helipad securing, and special heli-borne operations. Employment of drones and counter-drone tactics will also be practiced.
Brigadier Amanda Williamson, Commander of Australia’s 13th Brigade, highlighted the importance of this exercise in promoting security cooperation.
“Australia and India are top-tier security partners, and we’re strengthening our defence cooperation in the Indian Ocean region,” Brigadier Williamson said. “Coming together allows us to enhance the scope and complexity of our joint military exercises and develop new ways to address our shared security challenges.”
She added that the cultural exchange between the 10th Light Horse Regiment and the Dogra Regiment would allow two historic units to share their unique experiences.
At the opening ceremony, Brigadier Williamson and her Indian counterpart inaugurated AustraHind, while Commander of the 2nd (Australian) Division, Major General David Thomae, will officiate at the closing ceremony, marking the significance of the event.
Brigadier Williamson noted that while activities such as traditional dancing, military horse riding, and a ceremonial banquet would be new for some of her soldiers, the cricket match planned between the two units would be a familiar and anticipated aspect of this year’s event.
“Our soldiers were delighted to host their Indian Army counterparts in Western Australia last year. We’re looking forward to renewing those connections in India this year, especially on the cricket field,” she said. “Exercise AustraHind aims to promote mutual understanding and tactical-level information sharing, all while exposing participants, many of whom are reservists, to the military culture of a top-tier security partner.”
Since its inception in 2022, AustraHind has grown significantly, nearly tripling in participant numbers this year compared to the 2022 exercise. Held alternately in India and Australia, the previous edition took place in Australia in December 2023.
Australia and India share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership aimed at fostering an open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Since the relationship was upgraded from a 'Strategic Partnership' in 2009 to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' in 2020, numerous institutional frameworks have been developed to support bilateral cooperation.
In Australia’s Defence Strategic Review of April 2023, the most significant since World War II, India was recognised as a "key power" and a vital partner in the Indo-Pacific.
The review highlighted the importance of strengthening defence ties with key regional powers such as Japan and India, essential for Australia’s military interests.
The strategic partnership was further underscored by the recent 2+2 ministerial dialogue in November 2023, bringing together senior defence and foreign affairs officials from both countries to discuss common security and diplomatic priorities. The inaugural 2+2 dialogue was held in New Delhi in September 2021, marking a new era in the India-Australia partnership.