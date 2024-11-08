'India did the entire world a favour': Union Minister Puri on India's stance to buy Russian oil

India's decision to purchase oil from Russia amidst global uncertainties has played a crucial role in preventing a potential spike in global oil prices, said Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

In an interview with CNN's Becky Anderson on the sidelines of the annual ADIPEC (Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference) energy industry event in Abu Dhabi, the Union Minister stated that without the Indian government's purchase of Russian oil, global prices could have soared to USD 200 per barrel for all consumers.

“Oil will remain a key part of the world's energy supply for years to come,” he said, adding that “India did everybody a favour!” Hardeep Singh Puri elaborated on India's stance to purchase Russian oil.

Puri told CNN, “Earlier I said I hope there will be a reduction in oil price. Today I'm more confident that there will be.”

"By 2026, when more energy is available in the market, as a student of the situation, I think that the likelihood of prices remaining stable and coming down are higher," Puri added.