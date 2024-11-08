India not 'dharmshala,' Ranchi 'converted to Karachi': BJP wants action against alleged infiltration in Jharkhand

"The JMM alliance considers these intruders as its vote bank," Chouhan said, alleging that the ruling coalition has provided illegal immigrants with voter IDs, Aadhaar cards, and ration cards. He argued that this influx compromises the state's resources and identity, benefiting only the ruling parties and their interests. Chouhan promised that, if voted to power, the BJP would implement a citizenship register to identify and expel these "infiltrators," which he claimed is essential to preserve Jharkhand’s cultural fabric.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma echoed Chouhan’s sentiments, stressing the need for communal unity to counter the alleged infiltration. Using the slogan, “Ek rahoge to safe rahoge” (You will be safe if you remain united), Sarma emphasised that only a united electorate can prevent "infiltrators" from destabilising Jharkhand. He linked the issue of infiltration to broader concerns over women's safety, warning that "unchecked Bangladeshi infiltration would pose a serious threat to the state's families and communities."

He warned that if the BJP were not voted into power, "infiltrators" would invade homes, putting "wives, daughters-in-law, and daughters at serious risk." Sarma further promised, "We will remove ministers like Alamgir Alam and Irfan Ansari, who have plundered Jharkhand, just as we drove Babar out of Ayodhya."