Indian-origin Canadian MP condemns Khalistani extremists, urges unity among Hindus, Sikhs

CHANDIGARH: Condemning the recent attack by pro-Khalistan extremists on Hindu devotees at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, Indian-origin Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya criticized politicians for misrepresenting the incident as a Hindu-Sikh issue. Arya argued this framing is misleading and divisive.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, Arya wrote: "On behalf of Hindu-Canadians and the vast majority of Sikh-Canadians, I again strongly condemn the attack by Khalistani extremists on Hindu devotees at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton. Politicians are deliberately avoiding recognizing and mentioning Khalistanis as responsible for this attack or are shifting the blame to other entities. They are misleading Canadians by framing this as an issue between Hindus and Sikhs. This is not true."

Arya further emphasized the deep historical and cultural bonds between Hindus and Sikhs, stating: "Throughout history, Hindus and Sikhs have been connected through family relationships and shared social and cultural ties. It is common to see Hindus visiting Sikh Gurudwaras and Sikhs visiting Hindu temples. Politicians may try their best to divide Hindus and Sikhs. We can—and must—prove them wrong. Hindus and Sikhs have been united throughout history, are united today, and will continue to be united in the future. We, as Hindus and Sikhs, will not and should not allow vested interests to divide us for their political gain."