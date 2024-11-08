Indian-origin Canadian MP condemns Khalistani extremists, urges unity among Hindus, Sikhs

CHANDIGARH: Condemning the recent attack by pro-Khalistan extremists on Hindu devotees at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, Indian-origin Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya criticized politicians for misrepresenting the incident as a Hindu-Sikh issue. Arya argued this framing is misleading and divisive.
In a statement shared on the social media platform X, Arya wrote: "On behalf of Hindu-Canadians and the vast majority of Sikh-Canadians, I again strongly condemn the attack by Khalistani extremists on Hindu devotees at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton. Politicians are deliberately avoiding recognizing and mentioning Khalistanis as responsible for this attack or are shifting the blame to other entities. They are misleading Canadians by framing this as an issue between Hindus and Sikhs. This is not true."
Arya further emphasized the deep historical and cultural bonds between Hindus and Sikhs, stating: "Throughout history, Hindus and Sikhs have been connected through family relationships and shared social and cultural ties. It is common to see Hindus visiting Sikh Gurudwaras and Sikhs visiting Hindu temples. Politicians may try their best to divide Hindus and Sikhs. We can—and must—prove them wrong. Hindus and Sikhs have been united throughout history, are united today, and will continue to be united in the future. We, as Hindus and Sikhs, will not and should not allow vested interests to divide us for their political gain."
Arya’s post also highlighted the influence Khalistani supporters wield over certain Canadian Gurudwaras, quoting Sikh community leader and former British Columbia Premier Ujjal Dosanjh.
According to Arya, Dosanjh noted that a "silent majority of Sikhs do not want to have anything to do with Khalistan and that they just don’t speak out because they’re afraid of violence and violent repercussions."
Dosanjh also mentioned that many Gurudwaras in Canada are controlled by Khalistani supporters.
Acknowledging this climate of fear, Arya encouraged both Hindu and Sikh Canadians to combat the misrepresentation of the Sikh community: "While I understand that fear may prevent the silent majority of Sikhs from speaking out in Gurudwaras, they still hold power over which politicians get elected. Due to the deliberate actions of some politicians and the influence of Khalistanis, Canadians now mistakenly equate Khalistanis with Sikhs. Hindus and Sikhs alike must educate Canadians that we stand united in our fight against Khalistani extremists and their political backers."
Arya urged Hindu and Sikh Canadians to take two actions in response: "First, let politicians know that Hindus and the vast majority of Sikh-Canadians stand united on one side, while Khalistanis are on the other. Second, and importantly, I call on all Hindus and Sikhs in Canada to urge community leaders not to provide a platform at any of our events or temples to politicians unless they publicly recognize and expressly condemn Khalistani extremism."
Amid concerns over security for Indian diplomats facing threats from Khalistani supporters, the Indian Consulate General in Toronto has reportedly canceled certain services due to inadequate protection from the Canadian government.