Kejriwal urges Punjab Sarpanchs to ensure transparency, development in villages

CHANDIGARH: Former Delhi Chief Minister and National Convenor of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, called upon Punjab's newly elected Sarpanchs today to hold gram sabhas in their respective villages, ensuring every decision is made in full public view to promote transparency in developmental work.
Kejriwal made the remarks as Chief Guest at a state-level function in Ludhiana, where Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann administered the oath of office to 10,031 Sarpanchs from across the state.
“It is imperative to ensure the optimum utilisation of public money for the welfare of the public and the comprehensive development of villages,” Kejriwal said. He emphasised that decisions related to village development should be taken through gram sabhas to ensure judicious use of funds.
The AAP convenor further noted that if Sarpanchs fulfil their roles responsibly, they could significantly impact the lives of villagers and transform rural communities. He assured Sarpanchs that the state government would extend full support for all their noble causes.
Kejriwal also urged Sarpanchs to play an active role in eliminating drugs from Punjab, adding that with their proactive involvement, the state could soon become drug-free.
“The state government and Punjab Police are committed to this noble cause, and no effort will be spared,” he stated. Kejriwal expressed hope that, following their oath, the Sarpanchs would lead their villages on a path of development.
He was particularly pleased to learn that approximately 3,000 panchayats were elected unanimously, which, he said, would provide an impetus for village development.
“The Sarpanchs must strive to transform their villages into model communities,” he said, stressing that they should work with honesty and transparency for the welfare of the villages.
He advised Sarpanchs to consult villagers before making decisions, as they hold the potential to drive the overall development of their communities.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann remarked on the recent elections, where 13,147 new panchayats were elected across the state. During today’s event, 10,031 Sarpanchs from 19 districts were administered the oath of office.
Mann added that the remaining newly elected Sarpanchs from the districts of Muktsar Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Barnala, and Gurdaspur, as well as 81,808 newly elected Panches from 23 districts, would be sworn in after the by-elections in the four Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Giddarbaha, Chabbewal, Barnala, and Dera Baba Nanak.
Mann expressed his gratitude to villages that elected panchayats unanimously, stating that these communities had risen above parochial considerations to strengthen harmony and brotherhood.
He noted with pride that the panchayats of 3,037 villages across the state were selected unanimously, with Ferozepur district leading with 336 panchayats, followed by Gurdaspur with 335 and Tarn Taran with 334.
He reminded the Sarpanchs of their duty to safeguard the interests and aspirations of the villagers, highlighting that with around 70% of India’s population residing in villages, Panchayati Raj institutions serve as a "lighthouse of democracy."
Mann added that while policies are framed by the state government, Sarpanchs and Panches play a crucial role in implementing them at the ground level.
The Chief Minister pointed out that public services, such as schools, dispensaries, and veterinary hospitals, are already under panchayat supervision, along with numerous village development works. He urged Sarpanchs to ensure dedicated oversight of these initiatives.
Mann advised them to avoid undue interference in these services and warned against the dangers of groupism, which often undermines progress in villages.