Kejriwal urges Punjab Sarpanchs to ensure transparency, development in villages

CHANDIGARH: Former Delhi Chief Minister and National Convenor of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, called upon Punjab's newly elected Sarpanchs today to hold gram sabhas in their respective villages, ensuring every decision is made in full public view to promote transparency in developmental work.

Kejriwal made the remarks as Chief Guest at a state-level function in Ludhiana, where Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann administered the oath of office to 10,031 Sarpanchs from across the state.

“It is imperative to ensure the optimum utilisation of public money for the welfare of the public and the comprehensive development of villages,” Kejriwal said. He emphasised that decisions related to village development should be taken through gram sabhas to ensure judicious use of funds.

The AAP convenor further noted that if Sarpanchs fulfil their roles responsibly, they could significantly impact the lives of villagers and transform rural communities. He assured Sarpanchs that the state government would extend full support for all their noble causes.

Kejriwal also urged Sarpanchs to play an active role in eliminating drugs from Punjab, adding that with their proactive involvement, the state could soon become drug-free.

“The state government and Punjab Police are committed to this noble cause, and no effort will be spared,” he stated. Kejriwal expressed hope that, following their oath, the Sarpanchs would lead their villages on a path of development.

He was particularly pleased to learn that approximately 3,000 panchayats were elected unanimously, which, he said, would provide an impetus for village development.

“The Sarpanchs must strive to transform their villages into model communities,” he said, stressing that they should work with honesty and transparency for the welfare of the villages.