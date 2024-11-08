Manipur violence: Six houses torched, villagers attacked in Jiribam

IMPHAL: At least six houses were torched and residents of a tribal village were attacked by a group of armed militants in ethnic strife-torn Manipur's Jiribam district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Zairon Hmar village after the group of militants set the houses on fire, a senior officer said.

"Preliminary reports suggested that several villagers managed to flee during the attack and took shelter in nearby forest. At least six houses were severely damaged due to the arson. An investigation is underway," he said.