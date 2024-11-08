Mumbai Diary | Parties find novel ways to send cash

Campaign workers now choosy for food

Parties need to provide food to workers campaigning for their candidates. Earlier, candidates used to hire local cooks and give them required items to prepare the food for party workers. Breakfast, lunch and dinner were served in those makeshift camps. But nowadays, most of the workers have been engaged in campaigning do not prefer to eat that way. They have been demanding hard cash, at least `500 to `2000 per person, depending on their political weight. They then book a local bar to enjoy food and drinks. No one wants to campaign with mere snacks like vada pav. Now biryani is staple food for campaign workers.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

