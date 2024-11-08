Not anti-biz, but against monopoly, says Rahul on ‘East India Company’ row

NEW DELHI: Countering allegations that he is against big businesses, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi asserted on Thursday that he is not “anti-business’, but “anti-monopoly” and “anti creating oligopolies”.

In an X post, the Congress MP said, “I want to make something absolutely clear, I have been projected by my opponents in the BJP to be anti-business. I am not anti-business in the least. I am anti-monopoly, I am anti creating oligopolies, I am anti-domination of business by one or two or five people.”

Gandhi further said that he started his career as a management consultant. “I understand the type of things that are required for a business to succeed. So I just want to repeat, I am not anti-business, I am anti-monopoly,” he said, “I am pro-jobs, pro-business, pro-innovation, pro-competition. I am anti-monopoly.”