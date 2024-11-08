Protests in Jammu region over VDG killings, Kishtwar observes shutdown

KISHTWAR/JAMMU: There were sporadic protests in the Jammu region on Friday over the killings of two Village Defence Guards by terrorists the previous day, while a complete shutdown was observed in Kishtwar with demonstrations against Pakistan.

Security has been beefed up in Kishtwar district -- from where the two Village Defence Guards were abducted and killed -- as people came out in large numbers to give vent to their anger and demanded "immediate elimination" of the terrorists involved in the killings.

All shops and businesses were closed and traffic was off the road in the district, while there was thin attendance in schools and other educational institutions.

Protests were also reported from Kuntwara, Thakurie, Paddar and other areas early this morning, with slogans of 'Pakistan Murdabad' being raised and a sit-in on the roads.

Terrorists killed two VDGs after abducting them in the higher reaches of the Kishtwar district.

Jaish-e-Mohammad offshoot Kashmir Tigers has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A massive joint search operation is underway by police and the Army in the dense forest area following the brutal killings.

As the news spread about the killings, hundreds gathered in the Drabshalla area of the district Thursday morning, chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', and burning tyres and blocking roads.

They also raised slogans against Pakistan and terrorists.